Neon Sparkers

Transform your celebration cake into a sparkling spectacle with these exciting Neon Sparkler Birthday Candles. In addition to their vibrant blue, pink, yellow green and purple colours, these sparkler candles also add some sizzle to that special moment when the birthday cake is first presented. Place the sparkler upright into a birthday cake or other dessert so that it cannot fall over, and light from the top to watch the sparks fly! The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. An indoor sparkler should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16.

H22.5cm x W6.4cm x D1cm

Neon cake sparklers each measure 18cm in length Ideal for a neon themed birthday party Sparkling alternative to traditional birthday candles

Net Contents

10 x Neon Sparklers

Lower age limit

16 Years