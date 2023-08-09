Dinosaur Shaped Sparkler

Illuminate the prehistoric festivities in sparkling style with this eye-catching Dinosaur Sparkler Candle. Featuring the outline of a cute blue dinosaur, this cake sparkler is ideal for adding an impressive display of fireworks to a dinosaur birthday party. Place the sparkler upright into a birthday cake or other dessert so that it cannot fall over, and light from the top to watch the sparks fly! The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. An indoor sparkler should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16.

H22.5cm x W6.4cm x D1cm

Dinosaur cake sparkler measures 18cm in length Ideal for a dinosaur birthday party Sparkling choice for a dinosaur birthday cake

Lower age limit

16 Years