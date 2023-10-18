Tefal Titanium Excellence Aluminium 24Cm Frying Pan

Tefal Titanium Excellence Pans have the UK's longest lasting non-stick coating* made with titanium non-stick technology, giving you a pan that is made to last!

Thermo-Signal™

Thermo-Signal™ technology indicates the ideal starting cooking temperature to guarantee perfect texture, colour and taste for delicious full-flavored meals every day

Suitable for all hobs including induction with a thermo Fusion Induction. Base that distributes heat evenly for quick and predictable results.

If you're looking for a pan that's going to give you superb non-stick for years, is durably made and turns out delicious results whatever you want to cook -you've found it. Tefal Titanium Excellence has the UK's longest lasting non-stick coating*. The new Thermo-Signal is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperature to start cooking. Titanium Excellence pans are compatible with all hobs including induction. It's made to Tefal's exacting standards using our 100% safe PFOA, lead and cadmium-free materials.

*Among non-stick aluminium pans v. top 10 competitors' best-sellers, in volumes, based on abrasion test, independent data 2018.