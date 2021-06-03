Tesco Rainbow Spot Table Cover
- A beautiful party range of tableware and accessories, featuring colorful dots on a white background. Decorate the room accordingly and line up for memorable photos.
- H30cm x W17.6cm x D0.5cm
- FSC Paper tablecover recyclable
- 120x180 cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Allow to dry naturally.
Warnings
- WARNING! Colour may transfer when wet
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Safety information
