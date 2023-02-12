We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies Jumbo Pack 84

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies Jumbo Pack 84

Aldi Price Match

£4.99
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo ULTRA DRY size 4 84 pack
  • Fred & Flo 84 Ultra Dry Nappies Size 4 7kg 18kg / 15lbs 40lbs
  • Absorbing channel long lasting dry feeling Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Dermatologically tested Size 4 7 18 kg 15 40lbs 84 nappies Slim & snug freedom to wriggle Do not flush
  • "Why is it…" I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round Absorbing channel - locks away my wee for long lasting dry feeling Secure fastening - even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Slim feel - lets me wriggle freely Dermatologically tested - gentle against skin

Information

Storage

Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children and animals Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before each nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool, then put on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a changing mat on a raised surface to change them. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. To avoid danger of suffocation keep nappy bags out of baby’s reach at all times. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by putting in a nappy bag and disposing with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet. Nappies are not currently recyclable, please dispose of in your household waste bin.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

84

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Very good fit, no leaks even through the night! Budget friendly, by far cheaper than other brands

good quality, does not leek, cheap,

4 stars

good quality, does not leek, cheap,

Great Nappies

5 stars

Love these Nappies. Always my top choice

Even better than pampers nappies with less spendin

5 stars

Even better than pampers nappies with less spending!

Please be careful with these nappies. At first I t

1 stars

Please be careful with these nappies. At first I thought they were good but the inside back part of some of these nappies are very rough and feel spiky. They should not be selling these nappies if they aren’t soft all over!

