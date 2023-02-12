Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies Jumbo Pack 84

Excellent
Very good fit, no leaks even through the night! Budget friendly, by far cheaper than other brands
good quality, does not leek, cheap,
Great Nappies
Love these Nappies. Always my top choice
Even better than pampers nappies with less spending!
Please be careful with these nappies. At first I thought they were good but the inside back part of some of these nappies are very rough and feel spiky. They should not be selling these nappies if they aren’t soft all over!