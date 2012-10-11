Nescafe Dolce Gusto Almond Flat White Coffee Pods 12 Pack 132G
New
Product Description
- Soluble Coffee Beverage with Almond.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- - A fresh coffee taste is preserved in a hermetically sealed pod, designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® coffee pod machines, for a rich aromatic cup every time
- - 12 coffee pods for 12 cups of NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Plant-based Flat White Almond designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® coffee pod machines
- Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Plant-based Flat White Almond and enjoy a plant-based coffee beverage that checks all your boxes. Real, high-quality coffee combines with almond for a full body and it's lactose-free. Let the subtle toasted and grilled cereal notes seduce you from the first sip to the last.
- Fancy another creation? With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, every day you can enjoy the quality and the variety of the modern coffee shop menu at home in just seconds.
- Professional Quality Coffee System
- Create professional quality coffee easily and quickly with a thick velvety crema, thanks to our high-pressure NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® coffee machines (up to 15 bars).
- Aroma Freshness Protection
- With our hermetically sealed pods, which help maintain coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time.
- Over 50 Coffee Creations
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 50 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Registered by the Vegan Society.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- A deliciously creamy tasting plant-based Flat White with subtle toasted and grilled cereal notes
- Superior coffee blended with almond for a full-bodied, vegan, lactose-free, flat white
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Soluble Coffee (15, 5%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Oat Flour, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Fat-Reduced Almond Powder (1, 7%), Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to Prepare
- Simply slide a pod of Plant-based Flat White Almond into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® coffee machine. Your coffee will be ready in just seconds.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE Tel 00800 63785385
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
12 x 11g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 180 ml
|Per 180 ml RI*
|Energy
|1860 kJ
|114 kJ
|206 kJ
|-
|443 kcal
|27 kcal
|49 kcal
|2%*
|Fat
|14,5 g
|0,9 g
|1,6 g
|2%*
|of which: saturates
|12,0 g
|0,7 g
|1,3 g
|7%*
|Carbohydrates
|68,5 g
|4,2 g
|7,5 g
|3%*
|of which: sugars
|19,3 g
|1,2 g
|2,1 g
|2%*
|Fibre
|5,9 g
|0,4 g
|0,7 g
|-
|Protein
|6,1 g
|0,4 g
|0,7 g
|1%*
|Salt
|1,32 g
|0,08 g
|0,14 g
|2%*
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 12 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021