Tesco Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate 100G

Disappointing Tesco
Just noticed on the packaging this now contains milk fat. Seems that they changed the recipe last month without notifying anyone. This used to be some of my favourite chocolate as a vegan. I feel sorry for the people who aren't aware of the recipe change yet and are still eating this!
Now contains Milk Fat!
Ewww, why add milk fat!? This is my favourite chocolate (along with the mint). Last night I finished a bar and am disgusted to see they'd put milk fat in there! I've been plant based 4yrs, because of the ill health associations with consuming meat and dairy and had previously checked this product was suitable. Can't believe they've snuck milk fat into the ingredients, gross.
Smells bad, no orange taste
No flavour at all. Disgusting! Do not waste your money
Dairy disappointing
As everyone else has said, this was great without the cow juice. Why add it in?
Milk Fat gross
My favourite chocolate (as well as the mint flavour) has been ruined by the addition of milk fat and now I can no longer eat it. Thanks Tesco.
This chocolate bar was brilliant before the unnecessary addition of milk fat. Please restore this product to its original vegan status.
A bad move TESCO!!
Totally disappointed by the addition of milk. I was initially excited when I saw this had come back in stock, but why change it? Now us vegans or people with dairy allergens can no longer buy it or the mint version? A bad move Tesco!!
Now with added lactation from a cow.
The product has been marketed as 'New' with the only change being that they added cow lactation 'milk' to the recipe. This is completely unnecessary and I along with many others do not consume dairy products so are unfortunately left out with this change. This used to be a favourite that I would buy regularly and I now can't. Terrible decision!
HORRIFIED, contains milk!
I,m vegan and can't afford , or especially like, specialist Vegan chocolate. I was addicted to this and the mint variety and have been waiting for this to return but now I cannot eat it. Really unfair, Tesco. Really not on. And lactose intolerant people cannot have it now too. Why change something there isn't a problem with? WHY, WHY, WHY????????????
Old vegan version was beautiful. Why change?
Totally agree with other reviews here. The old version of this (WITHOUT MILK) was absolutely delicious, vegan, and couldn't stop eating it when I bought to make a cake. Such a bad move to make this unvegan. People who want orange chcoclate with milk in will just buy Terry's chcoclate orange. No a great move for your customers - I don't think you get what customers who buy dark chocolate want. Stop putting milk in dark chocolate just to pad out your ingredients!