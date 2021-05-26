We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate 100G

Tesco Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

New

1/10 of a bar
  • Energy222kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2219kJ / 532kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with orange essential oil.
  • Our Chocolatiers, based in France, source rich cocoa in support of Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms. Drawing on three generations of experience, they perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create smooth, decadent bars.
  • Bold & Citrusy Rich dark choclate brightened with a burst of citrus
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass**, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Orange Oil, Flavouring.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a bar (10g)
Energy2219kJ / 532kcal222kJ / 53kcal
Fat31.0g3.1g
Saturates19.0g1.9g
Carbohydrate53.0g5.3g
Sugars49.0g4.9g
Fibre8.0g0.8g
Protein6.3g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

Disappointing Tesco

1 stars

Just noticed on the packaging this now contains milk fat. Seems that they changed the recipe last month without notifying anyone. This used to be some of my favourite chocolate as a vegan. I feel sorry for the people who aren't aware of the recipe change yet and are still eating this!

Now contains Milk Fat!

1 stars

Ewww, why add milk fat!? This is my favourite chocolate (along with the mint). Last night I finished a bar and am disgusted to see they'd put milk fat in there! I've been plant based 4yrs, because of the ill health associations with consuming meat and dairy and had previously checked this product was suitable. Can't believe they've snuck milk fat into the ingredients, gross.

Smells bad, no orange taste

1 stars

No flavour at all. Disgusting! Do not waste your money

Dairy disappointing

1 stars

As everyone else has said, this was great without the cow juice. Why add it in?

Milk Fat gross

1 stars

My favourite chocolate (as well as the mint flavour) has been ruined by the addition of milk fat and now I can no longer eat it. Thanks Tesco.

This chocolate bar was brilliant before the unnece

1 stars

This chocolate bar was brilliant before the unnecessary addition of milk fat. Please restore this product to its original vegan status.

A bad move TESCO!!

1 stars

Totally disappointed by the addition of milk. I was initially excited when I saw this had come back in stock, but why change it? Now us vegans or people with dairy allergens can no longer buy it or the mint version? A bad move Tesco!!

Now with added lactation from a cow.

1 stars

The product has been marketed as 'New' with the only change being that they added cow lactation 'milk' to the recipe. This is completely unnecessary and I along with many others do not consume dairy products so are unfortunately left out with this change. This used to be a favourite that I would buy regularly and I now can't. Terrible decision!

HORRIFIED, contains milk!

1 stars

I,m vegan and can't afford , or especially like, specialist Vegan chocolate. I was addicted to this and the mint variety and have been waiting for this to return but now I cannot eat it. Really unfair, Tesco. Really not on. And lactose intolerant people cannot have it now too. Why change something there isn't a problem with? WHY, WHY, WHY????????????

Old vegan version was beautiful. Why change?

1 stars

Totally agree with other reviews here. The old version of this (WITHOUT MILK) was absolutely delicious, vegan, and couldn't stop eating it when I bought to make a cake. Such a bad move to make this unvegan. People who want orange chcoclate with milk in will just buy Terry's chcoclate orange. No a great move for your customers - I don't think you get what customers who buy dark chocolate want. Stop putting milk in dark chocolate just to pad out your ingredients!

