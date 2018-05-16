Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Chocolate Pancake Mix 155G
Product Description
- Chocolate pancake mix
- Mummy Pig says: Make sure a grown up helps you when cooking.
- Not Yet Recycled
- Peppa Pig © Astley Baker Davies Ltd/Entertainment One UK Ltd 2003.
- Just add milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 155G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheatflour (Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Whole Egg Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- For use with Tefal Peppa Pig frying pan & bottle.
- 1. Empty pancake mix into a bowl.
- 2. Add 250ml semi-skimmed milk and whisk well.
- 3. Carefully transfer the mixture into the squeezy bottle and screw on the top.
- 4. Add 1/2 tsp of vegetable oil to the frying pan and heat until hot (the Thermo Spot outer pattern will turn solid red).
- 5. Using the squeezy bottle, follow the Peppa Pig outline on the pan. Cook on a medium heat for approximately 1 minute, then fill in the rest of the Peppa Pig with the pancake mix and leave for a further minute.
- 6. Flip the pancake over and cook the other side for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden.
- 7. Repeat until all the batter is used.
- Makes approx. 6 pancakes.
- To make regular pancakes
- 1. Empty pancake mix into a bowl.
- 2. Add 250ml semi-skimmed milk and whisk well.
- 3. Add 1/2 tsp of vegetable oil to a frying pan and heat until hot.
- 4. Pour the required amount of batter into the pan (approximately 1/6 [55ml] of the batter mixture to make one pancake), gently swirl around to cover the base of the pan.
- 5. Cook on a medium heat for approximately 1 minute, then flip the pancake over and cook the other side for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden.
- 6. Repeat until all the batter is used.
- Makes approx. 6 pancakes.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 6 pancakes when cooked as directed
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as directed) per 100g
|(cooked as directed) per pancake
|Energy
|685kJ
|417kJ
|-
|162kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|17.1g
|of which sugars
|8.6g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.9g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack makes approximately 6 pancakes when cooked as directed
|-
|-
