Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Tops 4x110ml

Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Tops 4x110ml
£ 3.00
£0.68/100ml
Be Treatwise. Each cone (110ml) contains:
  • Energy1045kJ 250kcal
    13%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates10g
    50%
  • Sugars22g
    24%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1453kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone (12%) with Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Buttons (6.5%) and Chocolate Sauce (6.5%), Topped with Milk Chocolate (12%)
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Cocoa† Life
  • †applies to Cadbury milk chocolate
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Box - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondelez International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
  • Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with a Smooth Chocolatey Core
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Cadbury Milk Chocolate †** (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (E410, E412, E440), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins, E471), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Carrot Concentrate, †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May Contain Nuts and Egg.

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Froneri Adriatic Doo,
  • Banovački Put BB,
  • 22300 Stara Pazova,
  • Republic of Serbia.
  Froneri Adriatic Doo,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnel,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 110ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cone (110ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 1453kJ1045kJ8400kJ
-348kcal250kcal2000kcal
Fat 20g14g70g
of which Saturates 14g10g20g
Carbohydrate 38g28g260g
of which Sugars 31g22g90g
Fibre 1.1g0.8g-
Protein 3.6g2.6g50g
Salt 0.17g0.12g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---

