Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Tops 4x110ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1453kJ
Product Description
- Biscuit Cone (12%) with Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Buttons (6.5%) and Chocolate Sauce (6.5%), Topped with Milk Chocolate (12%)
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Cocoa† Life
- †applies to Cadbury milk chocolate
- www.cocoalife.org
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondelez International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
- Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with a Smooth Chocolatey Core
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Cadbury Milk Chocolate †** (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (E410, E412, E440), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins, E471), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Carrot Concentrate, †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May Contain Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Froneri Adriatic Doo,
- Banovački Put BB,
- 22300 Stara Pazova,
- Republic of Serbia.
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnel,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.cadburyicecreamland.com
Net Contents
4 x 110ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cone (110ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1453kJ
|1045kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|348kcal
|250kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|20g
|14g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|14g
|10g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|28g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|31g
|22g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.12g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
