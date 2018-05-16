The City Kitchen Honey Sriracha Chicken 380g

- Energy2000kJ 474kcal24%
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast in a ginger, honey and chilli sauce with cooked jasmine rice, cabbage and Tenderstem® broccoli, topped with fried onion.
- Lightly battered chicken breast in a sticky honey sriracha sauce with a subtle spicy kick, paired with jasmine rice.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (14%), Cabbage, Tenderstem® Broccoli, Water, Muscovado Sugar, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Honey, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Rice Wine, Rice Vinegar, Palm Oil, Sugar, Dried Onion, Ginger, Maize Starch, Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Smoked Water, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Potato Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chilli Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yellow Bean, Cinnamon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up: Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Stir before serving - careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (352g**)
|Energy
|568kJ / 135kcal
|2000kJ / 474kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|69.7g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|18.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.8g
|Protein
|6.4g
|22.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
