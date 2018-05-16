Winiary Decorative Mayonnaise 300Ml
New
- Energy432 kJ 105 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2898 kJ /704 kcal
Product Description
- Winiary Mayonnaise 300ml
- Recycle
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A.
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Egg Yolk (6%), Vinegar, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place (4°C-20°C).After opening, store in refrigerator and use within 2 weeks.
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 15 ml**
|%RI*
|Energy
|2898 kJ /704 kcal
|432 kJ/ 105 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|76.3 g
|11.4 g
|16 %
|of which: saturates
|5.3 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrates
|2.9 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|of which: sugars
|2.3 g
|0.3 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Protein
|1.5 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.60 g
|0.09 g
|2%
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion is 15ml
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020