Mighty Pea M.lk Banana & Oat 330ML
New
Product Description
- UHT plant protein - based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
- Behold the Mighty Shake!
- Packed with creamy oats & yellow split peas - the small but mighty peas that are going to save the planet! - it has all the natural taste of dairy (but without farming any animals). Our on-the-go Banana & Oat Pea Milk truly is the perfect way to start your (planet-saving) day!
- Mighty Pea Milk - proof indeed that small things can be mighty.
- 11g of Plant Protein*
- *11grams per 330ml
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
- Tetra Pak® chooses FSC®
- Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
- Made with Real Bananas
- A smooth & creamy
- Alternative to milk
- Made from creamy oats & yellow split peas (and no it's not green)
- Give it a Mighty Shake!
- A great British idea!
- 50% More Calcium than Cow's Milk
- Free from Dairy, Nuts & Soy
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 330ML
- Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats (8%), Banana Puree (5%), Pea Protein Isolate (4%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best Before: See the Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Before Opening.
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
- Help us change the world one drink at a time:
- info@mightypea.co.uk
- www.mightypea.co.uk
- Write to us at:
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
- NN16 8NQ.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|254kJ/61kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|of which Mono-Unsaturates
|0.5g
|of which Polyunsaturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|of which Sugars
|3.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.25g
|Vitamin D
|0.78µg 15% RI†
|Vitamin B12
|0.94µg 36% RI†
|Calcium
|186mg 22.5% RI†
|Iodine
|31µg 20% RI†
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
