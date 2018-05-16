We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Violife Smoky Cheddar Flavour Slices 200G

£ 2.80
£14.00/kg

Product Description

  • Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Free from Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose Nuts, Preservatives
  • Hickory Smoky Flavour Rind!
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Smoky Cheddar Flavour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to Be Confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) Ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once Opened Consume within 7 Days. Storage Temperature: +2°C - +8°C.

Number of uses

The packaging contains 8 Slices of 25g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arivia S.A.,
  • 7 Chalkis Str.,
  • Building C,
  • Pylaia,
  • P.O. Box 21107,

Return to

  • E-Mail: info@violifefoods.com
  • violifefoods.com
  • UK: Violife UK,
  • P.O. BOX 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (25g)***%RI* Per Slice***
Energy 1255kJ/302kcal314kJ/76kcal4%
Fat 24g6g9%
-of which Saturates 22g5.5g28%
Carbohydrates 20g5g2%
of which Sugars 0.2g0.1g0%
Protein 1.3g0.3g1%
Salt 2.2g0.55g9%
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.6µg24%
Vitamins---
*RI: Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value according to EU Reg 1169/2011---
*** The packaging contains 8 Slices of 25g---

