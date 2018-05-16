Violife Smoky Cheddar Flavour Slices 200G

Product Description
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Free from Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose Nuts, Preservatives
- Hickory Smoky Flavour Rind!
- With coconut oil and vitamin B12
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Smoky Cheddar Flavour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to Be Confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) Ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once Opened Consume within 7 Days. Storage Temperature: +2°C - +8°C.
Number of uses
The packaging contains 8 Slices of 25g
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arivia S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
Return to
- E-Mail: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
- UK: Violife UK,
- P.O. BOX 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (25g)***
|%RI* Per Slice***
|Energy
|1255kJ/302kcal
|314kJ/76kcal
|4%
|Fat
|24g
|6g
|9%
|-of which Saturates
|22g
|5.5g
|28%
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|5g
|2%
|of which Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|0%
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.3g
|1%
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.55g
|9%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100% of NRV**)
|0.6µg
|24%
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|*RI: Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value according to EU Reg 1169/2011
|-
|-
|-
|*** The packaging contains 8 Slices of 25g
|-
|-
|-
