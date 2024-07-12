Fish Said Fred 2 Tip Top Whole Sea Bass 520G

2 defrosted whole sea bass For boatloads of recipes, head over to fishsaidfred.co.uk.

Savour the flavour of Fish Said Fred Whole Sea Bass, a tremendous 520g fish. Known for its buttery texture and rich flavour, this whole sea bass is perfect for a quality meal. Whether oven-roasted or grilled, it delivers a tasty dining experience to any dinner table.

Pack size: 520G

Ingredients

Sea Bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) (Fish)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains on average two 221g servings when oven baked

Net Contents

520g ℮

Preparation and Usage