Sharwoods Slow Cooker Tikka Masala Sauce 170G

not enough in one packet
For 2 people you need at least 4 sachets theres just not enough in a sachet. Exactly the same as a jar but more expensive. Took hardly any time to cook in slow cooker. Ill be sticking to the hob from now on with this one
Not great
Bought this to try, but it wasn't great, won't be buying it again. Very tart, had to add heaps of chutney and other stuff to tone it down. Prefer jars of Patak's curries, which as well as being good on stovetop, are as good in the slow cooker. and have a longer shelf life. 2 stars are probably more than it deserves.