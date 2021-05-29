We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharwoods Slow Cooker Tikka Masala Sauce 170G

1.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.25
£0.74/100g
Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion as sold
  • Energy298kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.62g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Tikka Masala curry sauce.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Perfect in 3 easy steps
  • Concentrated sauce perfect every time
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No artificial colours of flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (59%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Cumin Seeds, Ground Coriander Seeds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Yogurt (2%) (Milk), Creamed Coconut, Water, Salt, Ground Spices (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Coriander, Caraway Seeds, Ground Black Pepper, Egg Yolk Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat), Mustard and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • (ROI - call 1800 93 2814)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion
Energy (kJ)700kJ298kJ
Energy (kcal)168kcal71kcal
Fat 10.3g4.4g
of which Saturates 2.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate 13.2g5.6g
of which Sugars 10.9g4.6g
Fibre 5.6g2.4g
Protein 2.9g1.2g
Salt 1.46g0.62g
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

not enough in one packet

1 stars

For 2 people you need at least 4 sachets theres just not enough in a sachet. Exactly the same as a jar but more expensive. Took hardly any time to cook in slow cooker. Ill be sticking to the hob from now on with this one

Not great

2 stars

Bought this to try, but it wasn't great, won't be buying it again. Very tart, had to add heaps of chutney and other stuff to tone it down. Prefer jars of Patak's curries, which as well as being good on stovetop, are as good in the slow cooker. and have a longer shelf life. 2 stars are probably more than it deserves.

