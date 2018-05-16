By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pringles Sizzl'n Kickin Sour Cream Crisps 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pringles Sizzl'n Kickin Sour Cream Crisps 180G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

30g
  • Energy659 kJ 158 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2198 kJ

Product Description

  • Sour Cream Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Recycle in the UK and Ireland through
  • terracycle.co.uk/pringles
  • terracycle.ie/pringles
  • TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 1
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Sour Cream Seasoning (Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Dextrose, Salt, Sour Cream Powder {Milk}, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings {Milk, Chilli Extract}, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Milk Proteins, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin), Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 180 g package: 6

Return to

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy 2198 kJ659 kJ
-526 kcal158 kcal8%
Fat 30 g9.0 g13%
of which saturates 3.0 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate 58 g17 g7%
of which sugars 2.7 g0.8 g1%
Fibre 2.5 g0.8 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.4 g3%
Salt 1.6 g0.48 g8%
Portions per 180 g package: 6---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here