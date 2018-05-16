Pringles Sizzl'n Kickin Sour Cream Crisps 180G

- Energy659 kJ 158 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2198 kJ
Product Description
- Sour Cream Flavour Savoury Snack.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Recycle in the UK and Ireland through
- terracycle.co.uk/pringles
- terracycle.ie/pringles
- Chilli rating - Medium - 1
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Sour Cream Seasoning (Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Dextrose, Salt, Sour Cream Powder {Milk}, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings {Milk, Chilli Extract}, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Milk Proteins, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin), Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per 180 g package: 6
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2198 kJ
|659 kJ
|-
|526 kcal
|158 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|30 g
|9.0 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|3.0 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.48 g
|8%
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
