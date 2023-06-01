Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Skin Protection Mens Razor Blade X4

W/Sword Hydro 3 Skn Protn Mens Rzr Blade x4

Designed for incredible skin protection, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Skin Protection razor provides a comfortable 3 blade shave at an affordable price - With three Ultra Glide blades for a comfortable shave - Water activated gel pools hydrates throughout each shave and help protect skin from irritation - Skin guards helps smooth over the skin to prevent them from getting caught between the blades as they pass over the face - This pack includes x 4 Hydro 3 blade refills - Packaging made from more than 90% recycled paper and recyclable (check local recycling facility)

Wilkinson Sword has been sharpening men's style since 1772. Built on over two centuries of invention and engineering, Wilkinson Sword's male shaving products combine stylish practicality with game-changing innovation, and we've got a pretty good track record in taking your shave to the next level. From our robust vintage razors to the Ultra Glide® blades and water-activated gel reservoirs in our Hydro range, our blade-making prowess stretches right back to the battlefields of old - so we know a thing or two about a close shave. For comfort, precision and a smooth result, let Wilkinson Sword sharpen your style.

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Polyquaternium-10, Aqua, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Stearate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Calendula Officinalis Flower, Camellia Sinensis Leaf, Ceramide NG, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Maltodextrin, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage