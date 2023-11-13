We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Daily Dental 28 Large Dog Sticks 4X270g

A complementary pet food for dogs.
At Tesco, we love our pets, and love to give them fun and tasty treats to keep them happy and entertained. That's why we've taken care to develop a range of treats in a variety of exciting shapes, sizes, flavours and textures. Made with essential vitamins and minerals and no artificial flavours or colours. Purr fectly and tail waggingly yummy treats.
Pack size: 1080G

Ingredients

COMPOSITION: Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.4% Chicory Inulin), Meat and Animal Derivatives (6% Poultry), Minerals (2.3% Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate), Oils and Fats (0.1% Omega 3 Powder).  

ADDITIVES: 

Technological Additives: Preservatives.  

Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 200 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Biotin 20 μg
                                                                          
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 13.0%, Crude Fibre 1.7%, Fat Content  2.5%, Inorganic Matter  7.5%, Moisture 19.0%

Calories 283 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 270g e (1.08kg)

