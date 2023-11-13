Tesco Daily Dental 28 Large Dog Sticks 4X270g
£3.60
£3.33/kg
COMPOSITION: Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.4% Chicory Inulin), Meat and Animal Derivatives (6% Poultry), Minerals (2.3% Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate), Oils and Fats (0.1% Omega 3 Powder).
Technological Additives: Preservatives.
Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 200 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Biotin 20 μg
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 13.0%, Crude Fibre 1.7%, Fat Content 2.5%, Inorganic Matter 7.5%, Moisture 19.0%
Calories 283 per 100g
