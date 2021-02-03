We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Quavers Salt & Vinegar Snacks 6 X 16G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Quavers Salt & Vinegar Snacks 6 X 16G
£ 1.50
£1.57/100g
Clubcard Price
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy349kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 349 kJ

Product Description

  • Salt and Vinegar Flavour Potato Snack
  • - 6x16g multipack of Walkers Quavers salt & vinegar snacks
  • - They're back! You asked us to bring back the delicious salt & vinegar flavour and we've listened
  • - Walkers Quavers are the perfect lunchtime or afternoon snack
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - This multipack contains 6 individual servings
  • - Each pack contains 83 calories
  • They're back by popular demand. You asked us to bring back the delicious flavours of salt & vinegar and prawn cocktails Quavers and we listened. They're as curly, crunchy and melty as ever. So go on, pop one in your mouth.
  • Bring on the fun for all the family with Walkers' range of delicious snacks that are perfect for snacking throughout the day or packing into weekday lunchboxes. Including a wide range of snack time favourites such as Monster Munch, French Fries, Wotsits, Squares and Quavers, there's a tasty Walkers snack for the whole family.
  • To recycle, visit walkers.co.uk/recycle
  • Walkers Quavers, Walkers and the Quavers logos are registered trademarks. ©2020
  • Lightly curly potato snack
  • 83 kcal, 349 kJ Per Pack
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 96G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Corn (Maize), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.They are best when consumed immediately after opening

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 16g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 349 kJ2181 kJ
-83 kcal (4%*)522 kcal
Fat 4.6 g (7%*)28.6 g
of which saturates 0.4 g (2%*)2.5 g
Carbohydrate 10.2 g63.7 g
of which sugars 0.1 g (<1%*)0.4 g
Fibre 0.2 g1.1 g
Protein 0.3 g1.9 g
Salt 0.38 g (6%*)2.40 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here