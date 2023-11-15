Cesar Juicy Hotpot Wet Dog Food Tray Mixed in Gravy 8x150g

Cesar dog food Juicy Hotpot offers 8 delicious, wholesome and 100% complete meals, across 4 tasty recipes, carefully prepared with healthy, natural ingredients that your dog will really enjoy. A dog food tray that offers everything your canine friend could want from wet dog food, offering a complete dog food option for your dog.100% Complete & Balanced wet dog food made with high quality ingredientsCesar dog food provides locked in freshness, meaning your dog will enjoy tasty dog food just as it's meant to tasteOur Cesar dog food comes in recyclable packaging, helping our environmentNo added sugar, artificial colours or flavours.Just pure, tasty tender mixed Cesar dog food
At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.For us, good complete dog food is healthy, natural ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals that you know are naturally good for your dog & the world they live in.
Our Juicy Hotpot dog food tray includes four classic complete dog food options: tasty lamb & peas in herb, succulent Beef, Potatoes & Herbs, Beef, Vegetables & brown Rice, Chicken, Vegetables & brown Rice
Pack size: 1200G
No added sugar
Net Contents
8 x 150g ℮
Preparation and Usage
24h Daily Feeding RecommendationTray Only: 5 kg: 2 1/2 - 2 3/4, 10 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 15 kg: 5 1/2 - 6 1/2Tray + Dry Food: 5 kg: 1 + 50 g, 10 kg: 2 + 75 g, 15 kg: 2 + 125 gWe recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food.84 kcal/100 gFeeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours
2 x with Beef, Vegetable & Brown Rice2 x With Succulent Beef, Potatoes & Carrots2 x with Chicken, Vegetables & Brown Rice2 x with Tasty Lamb & Peas in Herb Sauce
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, of which Natural* 92%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Cereals (including Brown Rice 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Brown Rice 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
4.5
Inorganic matter:
2.0
Crude fibre:
0.60
Moisture:
81.0
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
2.9 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
1.7 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.1 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, of which Natural* 92%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6% and Dried Potatoes 1.1%, equivalent to Carrots 4% and Potatoes 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
4.5
Inorganic matter:
2.0
Crude fibre:
0.60
Moisture:
81.0
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
2.9 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
1.7 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.1 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, of which Natural* 92%, including Chicken Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Cereals (including Brown Rice 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Brown Rice 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
4.5
Inorganic matter:
2.0
Crude fibre:
0.60
Moisture:
81.0
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
2.9 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
1.7 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.1 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, of which Natural* 92%, including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Peas 1.2%, equivalent to Peas 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs (Rosemary 0.08%, Parsley 0.02%), *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
4.5
Inorganic matter:
2.0
Crude fibre:
0.60
Moisture:
81.0
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
2.9 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
1.7 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.1 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.0800 738 800www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.cesar.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1890 812 315www.cesar.ie
