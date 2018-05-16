Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Nut Bars 3 X 30G
- Energy656kJ 158kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2185kJ / 525kcal
Product Description
- Mixed Nuts (49%) Bar with Peanut Butter (3%) and Dark Chocolate (18%).
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate blends whole peanuts with peanut butter for a delicious nutty taste.
- Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
- Recyclable
- Ingredients you can see & pronounce™
- #1 Ingredient Peanuts
- High in Fibre
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 90G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Coating (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Protein Crispies (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Peanut Butter, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain: other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
- Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie
Net Contents
3 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 30g
|Energy
|2185kJ / 525kcal
|656kJ (8%) / 158kcal (8%)
|Fat
|34g
|10g (14%)
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|2.4g (12%)
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|9.9g (4%)
|of which sugars
|22g
|6.6g (7%)
|Fibre
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|18g
|5.4g (11%)
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.03g (< 1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g
|-
|-
