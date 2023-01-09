We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Palmers Coconut Monoi Luminous Facial Oil 30Ml

PALMERS COCONUT MONOI LUMINOUS FACIAL OIL 30ML
Fair trade coconut oil dermatologist approved non-comedogenic - paraben, phthalate, mineral oil & dye free ethically and sustainably sourced oilsBoost hydration and glow with Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ Facial Oil, crafted with antioxidant-Rich Extra Virgin Coconut Oil + 9 other skin nourishing oils for radiant, healthy-looking skin. Helps maintain skin's optimal moisture level so skin is replenished and balanced with a dewy, youthful appearance.Coconut oil (Cocos nucifera)*: Sustainably harvested, raw coconut is rich in natural lipids and proteins for superior hydration and maintaining a healthy glow.*Certified organic extra virgin fair trade coconut oil10 Skin-Loving, Natural OilsExtra virgin coconut oil (Cocos nucifera)Tahitian monoi oil (Gardenia tahitensis flower)Argan oil (Argania spinosa)Maracuja (Passionflower) Oil (Passiflora edulis)Sweet almond oil (Prunus amygdalus dulcis)Macadamia oil (Macadamia ternifolia)Grapeseed oil (Vitis vinifera)Sunflower oil (Helianthus annuus)Apricot oil (Prunus armeniaca)Sesame oil (Sesamum indicum)
©2022 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
48 Hour MoistureWith Vitamin EFor a Luminous Glow2x Longer Lasting MoistureWith Extra Virgin Coconut OilFor Radiant, Hydrated SkinEthically & Sustainably Sourced IngredientsFamily Owned & OperatedNo Animal Ingredients or Testing
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Caprylyl Methicone, Squalane, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Centella Asiatica Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: On clean, dry skin apply 3-4 drops to face and décolletage. Massage into skin in a circular motion. Use the pad of the little finger to gently tap outside the eye area.

