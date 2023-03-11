Febreze Air Freshener 3Volution Plug In Refill White Jasmine 20Ml

FEBREZE A/FRESH 3VOL PLUG IN REF WHT JASMINE 20ML

Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener White Jasmine continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for freshness you keep noticing. Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day on low setting). Discover the beauty of White Jasmine with Boosted scent that travels further to fill your room with fragrance. With White Jasmine fragrance, escape for a pure breath of fresh air and the beautiful harmony of nature. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With traditional plugs, we get used to to scents quickly and stop noticing them. Febreze 3Volution renews the freshness by continously & automatically alternating between 3 complementary, high quality scents every 45 minutes. Use Febreze 3Volution refills with the 3Volution Electrical Diffuser to fill your home with freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. 3Volution also lets you adjust the level of scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want, when you want.

Continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for noticeable freshness Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day at low setting) A boosted scent that travels further Escape to enjoy a pure breath of fresh air and the beautiful harmony of nature Unique Febreze Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent 3Volution alternates the complementary scents every 45 minutes so you keep noticing the freshness Febreze Plug In Air Fresheners For Home available in a wide range of high quality fragrances

Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Linalool, Tetrahydrolinalool, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Ethyl 2, 2-Dimethylhydrocinnamal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Methylcinnamic Aldehyde, Geranyl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Nerolidol, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Methyl-Methylcyclohexenyl-Heptadiene, Limonene, Methyl Salicylate, P-Menthan-7-Ol, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, Eugenol, Dimethyl Heptenal, Linalyl Acetate, Methyl Cinnamate, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, Phenylacetaldehyde, Delta-Damascone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Methyl Octine Carbonate, Isoeugenol, Citral, Cyclopropanecarboxylic Acid, 2-Methyl-2-[(1, 2, 4-Trimethyl-2-Penten-1-Yl)Oxy]Propyl Ester, Coumarin, P-Anisyl Acetate, Undecylenal, Vinyl Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde

Net Contents

20ml ℮