Walkers Max Double Crunch Kfc Zinger Crisps 140G

image 1 of Walkers Max Double Crunch Kfc Zinger Crisps 140G
£ 1.99
£1.43/100g
Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy600kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ

Product Description

  • KFC Zinger Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • - 140g sharing pack of Walkers Max Double Crunch KFC zinger crisps
  • - Deep ridged Walkers crisps packing a serious punch with KFC's hot and spicy Zinger flavouring
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • - This pack contains 4-5 servings
  • Walkers Max - the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with delicious KFC flavour for the ultimate taste explosion in every bite.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Please dispose of this pocket responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo, Max and Walkers Double Crunch are registered trademarks. ©2020
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), KFC Zinger Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Flavourings (contains Trehalose*), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Spices, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)), *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Celery, Mustard, Barley. Contains: See highlighted ingredients.

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within three days

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help at:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274 777

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy600kJ2001kJ
-144kcal(7%*)479kcal
Fat7.3g(10%*)24.3g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate16.6g55.2g
of which Sugars0.6g(<1%*)2.0g
Fibre1.7g5.6g
Protein2.1g6.9g
Salt0.41g(7%*)1.38g
This pack contains 4-5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Absolutely useless. These should just be called "v

1 stars

Absolutely useless. These should just be called "very spicy something". No real flavour and certainly nothing like KFC Zinger.

Finger licking good

4 stars

These crisps are fantastic. Best crisps of 2021. Only knocking off a star as they have appeared to become harder to get hold off than PS5 consoles.

Extremely oily and lacklustre

1 stars

As with other reviewers, I have to agree, I expected a spicy tasting crisp but instead all we got was lower quality crisps that ruined my image of the Walkers brand. The chips are very thin and extremely oily to the point that it'll make you acid reflux the cooking oil used to cook these crisps few hours later. No crisp (or any food) has ever done that to me except these KFC branded crisps.

Junk

1 stars

Awful, KPC should take Walker to court for selling this junk in their name, only rated 1 as no zero

Avoid boring and bland.

2 stars

Not keen on these at all. Just taste like extra salty generic chicken flavoured crisps. Avoid boring and bland.

Spicy chicken flavoured, NOT KFC

3 stars

It's a nice packet of crisp - light/medium spicy chicken flavoured crisps. It didn't remind us of KFC at all and we love KFC. Maybe the Colonel couldn't share the secret recipe with Walkers.

