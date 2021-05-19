Walkers Max Double Crunch Kfc Zinger Crisps 140G

Absolutely useless. These should just be called "v
Absolutely useless. These should just be called "very spicy something". No real flavour and certainly nothing like KFC Zinger.
Finger licking good
These crisps are fantastic. Best crisps of 2021. Only knocking off a star as they have appeared to become harder to get hold off than PS5 consoles.
Extremely oily and lacklustre
As with other reviewers, I have to agree, I expected a spicy tasting crisp but instead all we got was lower quality crisps that ruined my image of the Walkers brand. The chips are very thin and extremely oily to the point that it'll make you acid reflux the cooking oil used to cook these crisps few hours later. No crisp (or any food) has ever done that to me except these KFC branded crisps.
Junk
Awful, KPC should take Walker to court for selling this junk in their name, only rated 1 as no zero
Avoid boring and bland.
Not keen on these at all. Just taste like extra salty generic chicken flavoured crisps. Avoid boring and bland.
Spicy chicken flavoured, NOT KFC
It's a nice packet of crisp - light/medium spicy chicken flavoured crisps. It didn't remind us of KFC at all and we love KFC. Maybe the Colonel couldn't share the secret recipe with Walkers.