Schwartz Greek Street Food Gyros Seasoning 15G

Product Description
- A herby and aromatic Greek inspired street food seasoning with oregano, paprika and cumin.
- A herby & aromatic Gyros seasoning with oregano, paprika & cumin
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial flavourings and colours
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Paprika (18%), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Cumin (7%), Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Ground Nutmeg), Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Herbs (Oregano (4%), Parsley, Lovage, Thyme, Bay Leaves), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Get creative with this Greek Inspired seasoning
- Combine with Greek yoghurt to marinate Chicken or Pork before grilling or roasting, slice and serve in wraps with
- tzatziki, salad and chips!
- For delicious souvlaki combine with a little oil to marinate chicken or pork before threading onto skewers and grilling.
- Serve with a squeeze of lemon.
- Rub over Lamb Steaks with olive oil before grilling or pan-frying.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1136kJ/271kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.7g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|- Sugars
|6.6g
|Fibre
|17.3g
|Protein
|12.9g
|Salt
|17.07g
