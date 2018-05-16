By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Roasted Sweet Potato & Feta Pie 270G

Higgidy Roasted Sweet Potato & Feta Pie 270G
£ 3.70
£1.38/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted Sweet Potato & Feta Pie
  • Sustainable Palm Oil*
  • *higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with chilli and cumin roasted sweet potato, spinach and Greek feta, hand-topped with a crunchy pumpkin seed and quinoa crumb.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Cardboard box - FSC certified and widely recycled
  • Plastic tray - made from recycled R-PET & widely recycled
  • Plastic window - detach & recycle with plastic bags at supermarket points
  • All packaging is 100% recyclable
  • For more info: higgidy.co.uk/recycle
  • Great Taste 2018
  • Sweet potato roasted with garlic & chilli
  • Tender spinach, Greek feta, mature cheddar
  • Camilla's crisp, seeded shortcrust pastry
  • Topped with crunchy pumpkin seeds
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (20%), Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (10%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Single Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Spinach (7%), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Spelt Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong>), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Garlic Purée, Pumpkin Seeds, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Red Quinoa, White Quinoa, Black Pepper, Cumin Seeds, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Dried Red Chilli (<1%), <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds and Egg

Storage

Keep your pie refrigerated below 5ºC. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary).
Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

  • This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Name and address

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie
Energy1150kJ/275kcal3105kJ/742kcal
Fat18.0g48.5g
of which saturates7.9g21.3g
Carbohydrate22.3g60.4g
of which sugars3.3g8.9g
Fibre2.1g5.6g
Protein 7.2g19.3g
Salt 0.96g2.60g

