Higgidy Roasted Sweet Potato & Feta Pie 270G

Product Description
- Roasted Sweet Potato & Feta Pie
- Sustainable Palm Oil*
- *higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with chilli and cumin roasted sweet potato, spinach and Greek feta, hand-topped with a crunchy pumpkin seed and quinoa crumb.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- Cardboard box - FSC certified and widely recycled
- Plastic tray - made from recycled R-PET & widely recycled
- Plastic window - detach & recycle with plastic bags at supermarket points
- All packaging is 100% recyclable
- For more info: higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- Great Taste 2018
- Sweet potato roasted with garlic & chilli
- Tender spinach, Greek feta, mature cheddar
- Camilla's crisp, seeded shortcrust pastry
- Topped with crunchy pumpkin seeds
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato (20%), Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (10%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Single Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Spinach (7%), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Spelt Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong>), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Garlic Purée, Pumpkin Seeds, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Red Quinoa, White Quinoa, Black Pepper, Cumin Seeds, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Dried Red Chilli (<1%), <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds and Egg
Storage
Keep your pie refrigerated below 5ºC. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary).
Do not reheat once cooled.
Preparation and Usage
- This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Name and address
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1150kJ/275kcal
|3105kJ/742kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|48.5g
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|21.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.3g
|60.4g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|5.6g
|Protein
|7.2g
|19.3g
|Salt
|0.96g
|2.60g
