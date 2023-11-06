We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature's Choice Turkey Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Nature's Choice Turkey Dry Dog Food 2Kg

Nature's Choice Turkey Dry Dog Food 2Kg

4.9(20)
£3.50

£1.75/kg

A complete pet food for adult dogs.
At Nature's Choice we believe in unlocking natures best, and giving our dogs complete, nutrient rich tasty meals. The more natural the better That’s why we’ve developed a range of dog food made using wholesome, natural ingredients, which are free from artificial flavours or colours. A range simply full of what your dog needs, without the bits it doesn’t, to fuel a lifetime of adventures.Adult Dog
Pack size: 2KG

Ingredients

Composition: Maize, Barley, Turkey Meal (14%), Meat Meal, Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Minerals, Prebiotic MOS, Chicory Root (0.1%), Yucca Extract, Cranberry Extract, Chamomile, Parsley.

Technological Additives: Antioxidants

Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin A 12000IU, Vitamin D3 1200IU, Vitamin E 120mg, Iron (Iron (ll) Sulphate Monohydrate) 60mg, Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 60mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 40mg, Manganese (Manganous Oxide) 30mg, Copper (Copper (ll) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 10mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 2mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg.

Analytical Constituents

Protein 21%, Crude fibre 3%, Fat content 10%, Crude Ash 8.5%, Omega 6, 1.9%, Omega 3, 0.3%, Calcium 2%

Calories 350 per 100g

Produced in the U.K.

2kg e

