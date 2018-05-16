Chicago Town Takeaway Vegan Stuffed Crust Bac'n & Mushroom Pizza 500g
- Energy2454 kJ 584 kcal29%
- Fat19g27%
- Saturates12g60%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt2.6g43%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, dairy free smoked gouda alternative, vegan meat substitute, mushrooms and red onion.
- If you like your pizza fully-loaded, get a load of this. We've taken our unique rising Takeaway dough, added mushrooms and onions, loaded it with smokey bac'n pieces and topped it off with dairy-free smoked gouda.
- And hey, it comes with our awesome signature tomato sauce stuffed crust!
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in 43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Fan Oven Cook in 18 Mins
- Carry Flat Unique Rising Dough
- Saucy Vegan
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Dairy Free Smoked Gouda Alternative (9%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Smoke Flavouring), Water, Vegan Meat Substitute (6%) (Water, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Flavouring, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Sea Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spices (Garlic, Nutmeg)), Vegetable Powder (Parsnips, Onion, Tomatoes), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Mushrooms (5%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Red Onions (2%), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator (Monocalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep Frozen and Store Flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or Cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180ºC; Cook for approx: 18-22 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200ºC/400ºF; Cook for approx: 18-22 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6; Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and Tomato Sauce Stuffed Crust Will Be Extremely Hot!
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom using Vegetables from Different Origins
Number of uses
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
Return to
- Guarantee
- We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact Information:
- Email: crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake* Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake* Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|968
|2454
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|230
|584
|29%
|2000
|Fat
|7.6g
|19g
|27%
|70g
|of which saturates
|4.7g
|12g
|60%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|84g
|32%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|6.9g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|4.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.0g
|15g
|30%
|50g
|Salt
|1.0g
|2.6g
|43%
|6.0g
