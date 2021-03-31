Activia Yogurt No Added Sugar Cherry 4X115g

Excellent quality, however, sneakily changed the s
Excellent quality, however, sneakily changed the size of pot, and contents, no price reduction however!
Where are the cherries?
I used to buy this and quite liked the flavour but the solid bits in it were tiny and hard and just got between my teeth. It is also not really big enough for a single portion. Now I buy Muller Light cherry yogurt which is also fat free but a sensible size and contains proper cherry pieces - worth the extra.
Fruity. No added sugar.
Packed full of fruit and creamy taste with no added sugar.
Too sweet
I liked the flavour but even though it had no added sugar it was too sweet for my taste
One of my favourite yoghurts, very fruity and creamy taste
Not as expected.
Not a great after taste. Husband said the roof of his mouth felt a bit sore after eating (tried 2).
Expensive but for zero fat tasty with good texture
Best of the fat free ranges, Good taste and texture with nice pieces of fruit. Have avoided Activia due to cost historically but having to modify diet its been great to discover these are not only fat free but tasty.
Yuk!
Tastes awful! Why don't you stock more normal yogurts instead of these disgusting chemically enhanced 'fat free' ones?