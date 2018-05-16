Youngs Salt & Vinegar Battered 100% Fish Strips 450G

- Energy896kJ 213kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 854kJ
Product Description
- Basa Fillet Strips in Salt and Vinegar Batter
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Visit youngseafood.co.uk for other recipes and tasty dishes
- PC0110
- Recyclable Packaging
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Strips to Share
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Basa Fillet Strips (Fish) (55%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Water, Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Wheat Gluten, Cocoa Butter, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Acetate, Sea Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep FrozenStore at -18°C or below do not re-freeze once defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Salt and Vinegar Battered Fish Fillet Strips are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7
Pre-heat the oven & a baking tray. Remove all packaging
Place product on the baking tray & cook in the middle of the oven for 18 mins
Produce of
Made in the UK with Basa farmed in Vietnam
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Suite 14,
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Write to us at...
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|1/4 of a pack oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|854kJ
|896kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|203kcal
|213kcal
|11%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|8.2g
|12%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|1.0g
|5%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|19.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|14.0g
|14.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
