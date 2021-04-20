We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Doner Kebab Seasoning Mix 38G

4.4(48)Write a review
image 1 of Colman's Doner Kebab Seasoning Mix 38G
£ 0.80
£2.11/100g

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix for doner kebab
  • Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Doner Kebab Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is vegan and free from artificial colours, preservatives, and added MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply prepare the lamb following the instructions, mix it with Colman's seasoning and knead together. Form into a loaf shape, wrap in tin foil and place onto a baking tray. Cook for 40 minutes, then leave to cool for 5–10 minutes. Slice the lamb and serve in a pitta with salad, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's doner kebab! Alternatively, you can combine the Colman's seasoning mix with thinly sliced mushrooms and fry them in oil for a quick meat-free meal. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
  • Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Doner Kebab with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
  • Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
  • Colman's seasoning is vegan and contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
  • Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
  • Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
  • Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Doner Kebab Recipe Mix
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato powder (25.8%), corn starch, flavourings, sugar, salt, onion (8.3%), cumin(3.3%), garlic powder, herbs (thyme, bay leaves, oregano), yeast extract, pepper, extra virgin olive oil, hydrolysed corn protein, cinnamon, lemon juice powder (maltodextrin, lemon juice). May contain celery, cereals containing gluten, egg, milk, mustard and soya

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Mix the Colman’s seasoning with the lamb mince and knead together Form into a loaf shape, wrap in foil and place on to a baking tray. Cook for 40 minutes in a preheated oven at 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6. Leave to cool for 5-10 minutes then thinly slice the lamb and serve in a pitta with salad

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1272 kJ1450 kJ17%
Energy (kcal)302 kcal346 kcal0%
Fat (g)2.6 g9.9 g14%
of which saturates (g)0.6 g3.3 g17%
Carbohydrate (g)57 g34 g13%
of which sugars (g)26 g3.7 g4%
Fibre (g)7.2 g2.9 g0%
Protein (g)10 g26 g52%
Salt (g)14 g2 g33%
1 portion = 242 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

48 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

When I got this Doner Kebab Mix I wasn't expecting it to taste like our usual takeaway but it did but so much better and tastier. It was so easy to make too. Add the flavouring to the lamb mince and mix, wrap in foil and cook for 40 mins. I'll definitely be buying this again.

Not worth it

1 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Saw this and thought why not let's give it a try coz who doesn't love A cheeky doner kebab eh. But using this and making it at home has nothing on the real deal. Doesn't reallly taste like shop doner kebab and I don't think doner kebab can be made at home either

Seriously yummy

5 stars

A new favourite in our house. Tastes like the real thing but cleaner/less greasy .... and that's coming from some serious kebab fans. So easy to prepare, would definitely recommend.

Absolutely awful I will never buy again - I threw

1 stars

Absolutely awful I will never buy again - I threw my dinner away and ordered a pizza - I have made donner seasoning following a recipe on the sun newspaper and it is an absolute winner in our house

Lovely

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I was pretty impressed with how this tasted. We're used to get a kebab from the takeaway so wasn't holding out much hope to be honest. But I was pleasantly surprised with this. it tasted very close to a real kebab and was probably alot healthier too

Easy to use. Spiced up the meat well

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

The spice packet was very easy to use. It gave the meat a very nice flavour and cooked well. We made some really yummy fake kebabs with this. I think next time instead of meatloaf type bake we would make them into skewers as I think it would keep the middle more moist that way. I made an omelette with the leftovers the next day. Still so tasty!

Easy to use. Spiced up the meat well

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

The spice packet was very easy to use. It gave the meat a very nice flavour and cooked well. We made some really yummy fake kebabs with this. I think next time instead of meatloaf type bake we would make them into skewers as I think it would keep the middle more moist that way. I made an omelette with the leftovers the next day. Still so tasty!

Nice flavour just a bit too salty

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

To be honest I was really surprised at this - in a good way. I wasn't expecting it to be so much like a proper doner kebab. The only problem was I found it a little bit too salty. I think if the salt was reduced just a pinch, it would be spot on and 5 stars!

Very tasty

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Very simply and straight forward to use. Flavour wise love it followed the instructions as per on the package and it was a delight served on a nan with salad even better than a takeaway kebab. Will defo be purchasing.

Tasty

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Easy mix. Used with beef mince and wrapped in foil to cook in oven. OK it doesn't taste like the real thing but it's pretty close and much healthier. You also know what's in it. Will try with lamb mince next time.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here