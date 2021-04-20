Colman's Doner Kebab Seasoning Mix 38G

Delicious
When I got this Doner Kebab Mix I wasn't expecting it to taste like our usual takeaway but it did but so much better and tastier. It was so easy to make too. Add the flavouring to the lamb mince and mix, wrap in foil and cook for 40 mins. I'll definitely be buying this again.
Not worth it
Saw this and thought why not let's give it a try coz who doesn't love A cheeky doner kebab eh. But using this and making it at home has nothing on the real deal. Doesn't reallly taste like shop doner kebab and I don't think doner kebab can be made at home either
Seriously yummy
A new favourite in our house. Tastes like the real thing but cleaner/less greasy .... and that's coming from some serious kebab fans. So easy to prepare, would definitely recommend.
Absolutely awful I will never buy again - I threw my dinner away and ordered a pizza - I have made donner seasoning following a recipe on the sun newspaper and it is an absolute winner in our house
Lovely
I was pretty impressed with how this tasted. We're used to get a kebab from the takeaway so wasn't holding out much hope to be honest. But I was pleasantly surprised with this. it tasted very close to a real kebab and was probably alot healthier too
Easy to use. Spiced up the meat well
The spice packet was very easy to use. It gave the meat a very nice flavour and cooked well. We made some really yummy fake kebabs with this. I think next time instead of meatloaf type bake we would make them into skewers as I think it would keep the middle more moist that way. I made an omelette with the leftovers the next day. Still so tasty!
Nice flavour just a bit too salty
To be honest I was really surprised at this - in a good way. I wasn't expecting it to be so much like a proper doner kebab. The only problem was I found it a little bit too salty. I think if the salt was reduced just a pinch, it would be spot on and 5 stars!
Very tasty
Very simply and straight forward to use. Flavour wise love it followed the instructions as per on the package and it was a delight served on a nan with salad even better than a takeaway kebab. Will defo be purchasing.
Tasty
Easy mix. Used with beef mince and wrapped in foil to cook in oven. OK it doesn't taste like the real thing but it's pretty close and much healthier. You also know what's in it. Will try with lamb mince next time.