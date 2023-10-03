Vaseline Rosy Tinted Lip Balm 10g

Get all the healing and protective benefits of the original Vaseline Jelly, which has been taking care of dry skin since 1870, in a product exclusively designed for lips. Trust the unique quality of Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Tinted Lip Balm Tube. It contains 99-100% petroleum jelly, which provides long-lasting moisturisation to the top, protective layer of your lips while also penetrating deeper into the skin to moisturise and instantly soften and soothe chapped, dry lips. Cold and windy weather can be harsh on sensitive lips. Protect them with Vaseline lip balm, and you can be confident that you are ready to face the outdoors, no matter the weather. Keep your lips beautifully nourished with a hint of rosy shine on a daily basis without your lips getting greasy or sticky. This lip balm has a silky smooth glide and gives your lips a natural, glossy shine. Soothe, hydrate and protect your lips wherever you go. This lip balm tube is easy to carry, as it fits neatly in your pocket or purse, and thanks to the slanted tip, it is easy to apply without using your fingers. Gently squeeze the tube, apply the balm and keep your lips hydrated and naturally shiny whenever you need it. Try other Vaseline Lip Therapy lip balms: Original or Cocoa Butter. Vaseline is committed to healing everyone's skin, everywhere because when skin is healed, there are no limits to what it can do.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Tinted Lip Balm Tube deeply moisturises to protect chapped, dry lips while giving them a hint of rosy shine This lip balm helps protect from the drying effects of wind and cold weather This lip care product locks in moisture to instantly soften and soothe dry lips The non-sticky and non-greasy formula of our lip balm glides on smoothly and gives you natural, glossy lips This lip balm contains 99-100% petroleum jelly, which has been clinically proven to help heal dry or damaged skin Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Tinted Lip Balm comes in a convenient tube with slanted tip for easy application wherever you go

Pack size: 10G

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Petrolatum, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Linalool, CI 77891, CI 73360

Produce of

Thailand

Net Contents

10g ℮