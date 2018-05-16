By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twix White Chocolate Easter Egg 316G

image 1 of Twix White Chocolate Easter Egg 316G
£ 5.00
£1.59/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg: Hollow white chocolate egg. Twix® White: White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • A hollow white chocolate egg with 3 full size bars of Twix® white
  • Hollow Egg:
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Twix® White:
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g
  • Please Recycle Me
  • This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
  • To recycle the foil please ask your local recycling centre for details.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 316G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

316g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow Egg
    • Twix® White 46g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g/ (%*)
    Energy 2103kJ484kJ(6%)
    -502kcal115kcal(6%)
    Fat 25g5.8g(8%)
    of which saturates 15g3.4g(17%)
    Carbohydrate 64g15g(6%)
    of which sugars 48g11g(12%)
    Protein 4.8g1.1g(2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.09g(2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow Egg
    • Twix® White 46g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g/ (%*)
    Energy 2215kJ554kJ(7%)
    -529kcal132kcal(7%)
    Fat 27g6.9g(10%)
    of which saturates 16g4.2g(21%)
    Carbohydrate 63g15.8g(6%)
    of which sugars 62g15.7g(17%)
    Protein 6.6g1.7g(3%)
    Salt 0.19g0.05g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g---

