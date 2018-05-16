Ginsters Frozen 2 Minced Steak Slices 300G

- Energy1640kJ 394kcal20%
- Fat24.9g36%
- Saturates11.8g59%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.01g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1197kJ/287kcal
Product Description
- Minced British beef with potato, onion and seasonings, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Card - Recycle
- Ready to Bake from Frozen 30-35 Mins
- 100% British Farmed Beef
- Meals Made Easy
- No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, British Minced Beef (17%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Potato (6%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Egg, Beef Fat, Milk, Yeast Extract, Salt, Pea Fibre, Black Pepper, Beef Stock, Thyme, Mustard, Barley Malt Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen <-18°C. If Thawed do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Baking Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Oven bake from frozen.
3 Simple Steps
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 30-35 mins.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
Return to
- We're here to help
- Tel: 01579 386333
- email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
- www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1197kJ/287kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.74g
