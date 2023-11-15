We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Just For Men Gx Grey Reducing 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner 118Ml
image 1 of Just For Men Gx Grey Reducing 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner 118Mlimage 2 of Just For Men Gx Grey Reducing 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner 118Mlimage 3 of Just For Men Gx Grey Reducing 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner 118Ml

Just For Men Gx Grey Reducing 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner 118Ml

4.5(8)
Write a review

£9.00

£7.63/100ml

JUST FOR MEN GX GREY R/DUC 2IN1 S/POO COND 118ML Visit ControlGX.com for more information.
For Any Shade of Hair See Back Panel*Breakthrough Patented Technology Reduces Grey a Little Bit with Each ShampooFor subtle, gradual results, use instead of your regular shampoo until you like what you see. Once you have reached your desired result, alternate with your regular shampoo to maintain your look.*Best for all shades from light brown to black hair. Results may vary on naturally blonde and red hair, or hair that has been previously coloured.Cleans and Revitalises HairIt's a shampoo and conditioner that gently and thoroughly cleans and conditions in one step to leave hair soft and manageable.With Aloe Vera & Coconut Oil.
©2020 Combe Incorporated. All Rights Reserved. + US Pat. Nos. US 9,474,704 and US 10,022,312Control GX and Just For Men are registered trademarks of Combe Incorporated and Combe International Ltd. (USA)
With Aloe Vera & Coconut OilFor Strong Healthy-Looking HairGradually Reduces GreySubtle, Natural-Looking ResultsCleans, Conditions & Revitalises Hair
Pack size: 118ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Disodium Lauryl Sulfosuccinate, Decyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycol Stearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Parfum, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCI, Ethanolamine, Cetearyl Glucoside, Dihydroxyindoline HBr, p-Aminophenol, Erythorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetraaminopyrimidine Sulfate, Stearamide AMP, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, N, N-Bis (2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Panthenol, Manganese Sulfate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Sorbic Acid, Etidronic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, (RD-005379)

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and imported parts

Net Contents

118ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use:Read and Follow Directions on Enclosed LeafletDo Not Use on hair that has been lightened, bleached, highlighted or coloured blonde or with henna.

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Men's Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here