Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ
Product Description
- Organic handmade tofu Chunkies in a gloriously golden crispy crumb.
- Perfect for a Tofoo domino rally, but our Original Chunkies aren't here to play games - they're big in taste, protein and crunch. Brilliant in a butty or go really posh with chips, peas and a dollop of tartar sauce.
- Too good to be 'fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because we're not like other tofu. Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Tofu with Taste
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (56%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Golden Breadcrumb* (Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour*, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast), Turmeric Powder*, Paprika Powder*, Rapeseed Oil*), Water, Rapeseed Oil*, Wheat Flour* (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pea Protein*, Onion Powder*, Salt, Garlic Powder*, Ground Fennel*, *Denotes Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For use by see side of packStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler. Keep frozen. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6
15-18 minutes
Preheat oven. Remove all packaging and place the Chunkies on a baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 15-18 minutes until crispy and golden. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot prior to serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Tofoo Chunkies sandwich with tartar sauce and quick pickles.
- Prep: 10 mins / Cook: 20 mins / Serves 2
- Get this stuff: This pack of Original Chunkies, 2 ciabatta rolls, 6 lettuce leaves.
- For pickles: 1 small red onion thinly sliced into rings, 6 radish thinly sliced, 100ml white wine vinegar, 1 tsp sea salt. For tartar: 200ml mayonnaise, 2 tbsp of roughly chopped cornichons, 2 tbsp of chopped capers, 2 tbsp of finely chopped flat leaf parsley, juice from half a lemon.
- Do this stuff: Bake Chunkies according to cooking instructions. Next make the pickles by putting all ingredients into a small bowl, gently mix and put to one side. In another bowl add the tartar ingredients, mix and season to taste. Cut ciabatta in half and spoon on a generous spreading of tartar sauce. Add lettuce and baked Chunkies, drain pickles and pat dry, then add a good amount over Chunkies. Finally top with another dollop of tartar sauce, squish down with the other half of ciabatta and enjoy.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per 1/2 Pack (4 Chunkies)
|Energy
|1001kJ
|1001kJ
|-
|239kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|12.2g
|- of which saturates
|1.35g
|1.35g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|19.4g
|- of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|12.2g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.72g
|-
|-
