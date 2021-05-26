Hovis Seeded Bread 450G

Disappointing
nothing like as good as Hovis seeded batch!!
Really good
I tried this bread for the first time the other day and really enjoyed it. I always like seeded breads over any alternatives this one was great in a sandwich - but even better fried for lunch!
I ordered this for the first time in my last deliv
I ordered this for the first time in my last delivery, and absolutely loved it. The slices were long, very soft and fresh, and nice-tasting. I had mine with a little butter and marmite. I would definitely buy this again!
Hovis-tastic bread
This bread is a game changer! I love the taste from the 36 hour starter dough.
Very tasty bread
This bread is the best tasting bread l have eaten for a long time. I love the seeds and grains.