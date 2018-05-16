Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks 170G
Product Description
- Quick Frozen Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks.
- Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks frozen dessert. Chunks of Fairtrade edible salted caramel cookie dough with mini Fairtrade chocolate chips. When that cookie dough dessert craving hits, there’s only one answer: edible, snackable Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Chunks! There’s no need to bake these infinitely poppable bite-sized chunks of euphoria, they’re ready to enjoy right out of the pouch. It’s everything you love about our chock-full-of-cookie-dough ice cream dessert flavours, without the ice cream!
- When we say that we love cookie dough, we really, really mean it. We started putting it into our ice cream flavours way back in 1984, and fans have loved it so much over the years that now we’re taking our dough love to the next level with edible, snackable Cookie Dough Chunks! Enjoy all the dough with none of the digging. And with Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks, the euphoria of salted caramel reaches new heights. Salty but sweet and perfectly gooey, they’re the late night snack (or, who are we kidding, anytime snack) you’ve been craving. Grab your bag today.
- Keep your Ben & Jerry’s Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Chunks frozen until you’re ready to enjoy them. They’re made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, so you can feel good about every doughy chunk.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
WHEAT flour, brown sugar, sugar, butter (MILK), fully refined soybean oil, water, free range whole EGG, cocoa mass, salt, molasses, natural flavouring, cocoa butter, glucose syrup, emulsifier (SOY lecithin), vanilla extract. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 39%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1712 kJ
|479 kJ
|6%
|Energy (kcal)
|409 kcal
|115 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|4.2 g
|6%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.5 g
|1.8 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63 g
|18 g
|7%
|of which sugars (g)
|38 g
|11 g
|12%
|Protein (g)
|4.8 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|1.7 g
|0.48 g
|5%
|1 portion = 28 g e. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
