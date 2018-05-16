Kellogg's Baby Shark Toffee Flavoured Multigrain Cereal 350g
New
- Energy496kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.05g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ
Product Description
- Toffee Flavour Rice, Wholegrain Oat & Maize Cereal Shapes Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
- Nickelodeon™
- Pinkfong
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- High in Fibre
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Halal
- Pack size: 350G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours(Rice(54%), Oat(27%), Maize(5.5%)), Sugar, Corn Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colour(Annatto Norbixin), Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Soy. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
- Bryn Road,
- Wrexham Industrial Estate,
- Wrexham,
- Clwyd,
- Wales.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
- Bryn Road,
- Wrexham Industrial Estate,
- Wrexham,
- Clwyd,
- Wales.
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1653kJ
|496kJ
|-
|391kcal
|117kcal
|6%
|Fat
|2.4g
|0.7g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|81g
|24g
|9%
|of which sugars
|15g
|4.5g
|5%
|Fibre
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.5g
|2.3g
|5%
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.05g
|1%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.27mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|13mg
|83%
|4.0mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg
|83%
|49.8µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Calcium
|456mg
|57%
|137mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021