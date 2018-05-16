Whitby Seafoods Battered Scampi 220G

- Energy1093kJ 262kcal13%
- Fat16g23%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.99g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ/262kcal
Product Description
- Whole scampi (langoustine) tails in a crisp, golden batter.
- We use the best of British scampi tails, carefully prepared in a light yet crispy, golden batter to create these tasty morsels of seafood pleasure. Just stick them in the oven and enjoy the taste of the seaside chip chop from the comfort of your home!
- We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
- Welcome to Whitby
- Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
- We pride ourselves on doing things honesty and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood - lovers every day.
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Chip Shop Favourite
- British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden batter
- With added water
- Made from one or more tails per piece
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Scampi (Crustacean) (35%), Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Raising Agents: E341(i), E500 (¡¡), Wheat Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: E339, E451, E452
Allergy Information
- May also contain Fish and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Always cook from frozen.
The instructions below are just a guide: do make sure our scampi is piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.
17 mins
Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the scampi on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 17mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Name and address
- Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
- Fairfield Way,
- Whitby,
- North Yorkshire,
- Y022 4PU.
- Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,
Return to
- Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
- Fairfield Way,
- Whitby,
- North Yorkshire,
- Y022 4PU.
- For sales outside of the UK:
- Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,
- 14 The Harbour,
- Kilkeel,
- County Down,
- BT34 4AX.
- info@whitby-seafoods.com
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g of oven-baked scampi)
|Energy
|1093kJ/262kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.99g
Safety information
Warning Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021