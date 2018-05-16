We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

M&M's Salted Caramel Chocolate Pouch Bag 102G

M&M's Salted Caramel Chocolate Pouch Bag 102G
£ 1.25
£1.23/100g

New

1/3 = 34g
  • Energy677kJ 161kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1992kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a salted caramel center (21%), in a sugar shell.
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Starch, Palm Fat, Palm Stearin, Salt, Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrin, Colours (E100, E133, E150a, E160a, E160e, E162, E170, E172), Natural Flavouring, Peanuts, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 34g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 34g (%*)
Energy 1992kJ677kJ (8%)474kcal161kcal (8%)
Fat 18g6.3g (9%)
of which saturates 11g3.8g (19%)
Carbohydrate 71g24g (9%)
of which sugars 65g22g (24%)
Protein 4.4g1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.58g0.20g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 34g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

