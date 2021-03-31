Activia Prune Fusion Yogurt 4X120g

poor vfm
hardly any prune much less than before.
New packaging, Same price less content?
Buy these every week when in stock, good flavour and texture.
Yummy!
I love prunes for breakfast but sometimes I just want yoghurt and these are delicious! Full of fruit.
Good mix of fruit and yogurt.
Good quality. Nice morning snack.
always consistently good.love the taste not too sw
always consistently good.love the taste not too sweet.
Why so much SUGAR !!!
Why so much SUGAR !!!
Love it. It's delicious.
Very good quality and taste. Goes especially well with tinned prunes or red grapes.
Too sweet
Sounds healthy and good for you until you read the sugar content. Nearly 4 teaspoons of sugar in one little pot. Why?
This is one of my favourite three flavours.
Delicious, to me it seems a little sweeter than other Activia varieties and does not have the dramatic effect usually associated with this fruit! A favourite in our house.