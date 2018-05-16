Schwartz Tandoori Curry Spice Blend 100G

Product Description
- A vibrant and aromatic blend of spices with paprika, ginger and cinnamon.
- Pot - Plastic - check local recycling
- Chilli rating - 1
- No Hydrogenated Fat, Artificial Colours or Flavourings, Added Preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Roasted Coriander, Seed, Cumin, Paprika (10%), Dried Garlic, Ground Ginger (6%), Dried Onion, Turmeric, Ground Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Cardamom, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia)), Starch, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for authentic chicken Tandoori.
- Top Tips...
- Also delicious with chicken mini fillets or diced lamb leg. Try simply sprinkling over salmon fillets before roasting in the oven.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1292kJ/310kcal
|Fat - Total
|10.9g
|Fat - Saturated
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|- Sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|27.8g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|12.10g
