Gu Free From Lemon Cheesecakes 2X92g

Product Description
- 2 Gluten Free Biscuit Base, Smooth Lemon Filling and Coconut Cream Layer.
- Gü Free From Spanish Lemon Cheesecakes Vegan & Gluten Free: Layers of zesty lemon coconut cream and a curd-style lemon sauce on a crumbly gluten free biscuit base. Free from desserts with Gü's fabulously full-on flavour. After a labour of love in the Gü kitchen, we think we've finally cracked it - free from desserts with all the famous indulgence and taste of gü. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
- Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 184G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Cream (29%), Gluten Free Biscuit Crumb (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Lemon Juice (10%), Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese (Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Lactic Acid (Dairy Free), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Demerara Sugar, Coconut Oil (7%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Thickener (Modified Starch), Gelling Agent (Agar), Starch
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 92g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|92g (ramekin)
|Energy
|1485
|1365
|-
|355
|330
|Fat (g)
|21.0
|19.3
|of which saturates (g)
|15.7
|14.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|40.0
|36.8
|of which sugars (g)
|29.0
|26.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|0.6
|Protein (g)
|1.8
|1.7
|Salt (g)
|0.18
|0.16
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
