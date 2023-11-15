Oceansaver Apple Multi Purpose Cleaner Ecodrops 10Ml

OceanSaver Apl M/purpose Clnr EcoDrops 10ml

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Tough on stains, soft on surfaces, easy on the nose. Kitchen worktops, bins, high-chairs, sinks, toilet seats... you get the picture, it works anywhere and everywhere. Think of it as your go-to cleaning spray for the daily spruce up that leaves a fresh and fruity fragrance drifting through your home.

Wave Bye Bye to Plastic Recycle

Removes grease and grime Reuse A Bottle Just Add Water With plant based GreenClean technology Superior cleaning power Plant based & non-toxic Zero plastic waste Not tested on animals

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage