Oceansaver Apple Multi Purpose Cleaner Ecodrops 10Ml

£1.75

£175.00/litre

OceanSaver Apl M/purpose Clnr EcoDrops 10ml
Multi-Purpose CleanerTough on stains, soft on surfaces, easy on the nose.Kitchen worktops, bins, high-chairs, sinks, toilet seats... you get the picture, it works anywhere and everywhere. Think of it as your go-to cleaning spray for the daily spruce up that leaves a fresh and fruity fragrance drifting through your home.
Wave Bye Bye to PlasticRecycle
Removes grease and grimeReuse A Bottle Just Add WaterWith plant based GreenClean technologySuperior cleaning powerPlant based & non-toxicZero plastic wasteNot tested on animals
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

DropInto a 750ml spray bottle.ShakeFill to the top with water, screw on the spray-top and shake until dissolved.CleanYour home spotlessly.Where to use me:For use all round the house, including worktops, tiles, bins, high-chairs and toilet seats.Things to remember: Apply the stickers included to your bottle. If you're reusing an old spray bottle, rinse before use. Don't use more than one EcoDrop per 750ml of water and never use them neat. If you spill an EcoDrop, put on gloves and wipe up with a damp sponge.

