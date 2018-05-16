Knorr 8 Zero Salt Beef Stock Cubes 72G
Product Description
- Beef stock cubes
- A fresh approach to cooking flavour-rich beef dishes with Knorr Zero Salt Beef Stock Cubes. They make it possible for you to decide if and how much salt to add to your cooking. Knorr salt-free stock cubes are packed with natural, nutritious and sustainably sourced ingredients – a carefully selected blend of vegetables, herbs and spices including rosemary, nutmeg and lovage as well as beef from responsible farms to give you the rich flavour foundation that's at the heart of any dish, whether a beef stew, delicious sauce, tasty soup or any other exciting dish you want to try. Without lactose, added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives. Use Knorr Zero Salt Stock Cube to create a delicious, zero-salt dish. Place your cube in a jug. Add 500 ml of boiling water and stir to dissolve. Alternatively, add a cube directly into the dish as seasoning. Adjust quantity according to taste preference. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality, salt-free stock cube variants such as Chicken or Vegetable on our website https://www.knorr.com/uk – don’t hesitate to take a look. At Knorr, we believe that if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients slowly simmered with a rich flavour, it will taste so good that you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family. We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
- Knorr Zero Salt Beef Stock Cubes are a fresh approach to adding a rich, authentic flavour to your dishes. You decide if, and how much salt to add to your cooking
- Full of flavour, made with beef from responsible farms. Crafted with our unique blend of vegetables, herbs and spices including rosemary, nutmeg, and lovage
- Quick and easy to prepare – simply place your stock cube in a jug, add 500 ml of boiling water and stir to dissolve, or add it directly into the dish
- Knorr Zero Salt Beef Stock Cubes are gluten and lactose free. Made with sustainably farmed veggies. Contains no salt or added MSG, and no artificial colours or preservatives
- Cook like the great chefs with Knorr stock cubes and bring more joy into your life with all kinds of beef dishes – steaks, pies, casseroles, and more
- The rich and flavourful foundation of a salt-free Knorr stock cube is an easy way to make a beef dish stand out.
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose syrup, vegetable fat (shea), flavourings, toasted onion powder (8%), potato starch, sugar, beef fat (beef fat, antioxidant (rosemary extracts))(3%), beef powder (2.5%), spices (pepper, nutmeg, lovage roots, clove), herbs (parsley, rosemary), red pepper, carrots
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Portugal
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Knorr.co.uk
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|38 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|9 kcal
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.1 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|<0.01 g
|1 portion = g e. (Pack contains 8 portions)
|-
