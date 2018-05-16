Belazu Crete Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- Belazu Crete Gld Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml
- Made using Koroneiki olives, which are grown in the hills of Chania, Western Crete. The specially selected, hand-picked olives are harvested by a family-run producer, who pick and crush the olives on the same day. This creates a full flavoured oil with a peppery finish.
- Varietal Koroneiki
- Character
- Robust and assertive full-flavoured extra virgin olive oil with a balanced aroma and peppery finish.
- Single Varietal
- Finishing & Dipping
- Cold Extraction
- Live Life in Full Flavour
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
100% Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil (superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from Olives and solely by mechanical means)
Storage
Keep in a Cool Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Return to
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
- contactus@belazu.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|3389kJ/824kcal
|Fat
|91.6g
|Of which Saturates
|14.0g
|Carbohydrates
|0.0g
|Of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021