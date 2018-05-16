By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Very Lazy Chipotle Paste 115G


£ 2.00
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Cooking Paste made with Onion Puree and Chipotle Chilli.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Veggie and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Purée (15%), Apple Purée, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Chipotle Chilli Mash (7%) (Red Jalapeño Peppers, Smoked Red Jalapeño Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Chipotle Chilli Powder (3.5%), Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika Powder, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Dried Chillies, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Ground Cumin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See lid.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  • Call us on: +44 (0)1635 592655

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesValues per 100g
Energy 387kJ/93kcal
Fat 2.6g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 13.7g
of which sugars 7.1g
Fibre 3.7g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 1.38g

