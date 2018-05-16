Very Lazy Chipotle Paste 115G

Product Description
- Cooking Paste made with Onion Puree and Chipotle Chilli.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Veggie and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Purée (15%), Apple Purée, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Chipotle Chilli Mash (7%) (Red Jalapeño Peppers, Smoked Red Jalapeño Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Chipotle Chilli Powder (3.5%), Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika Powder, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Dried Chillies, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Ground Cumin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See lid.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
Return to
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
- RH Amar,
- 5 Fitzwilliam Sq.,
- Dublin 2,
- D07 R744,
- Ireland.
- Call us on: +44 (0)1635 592655
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Values per 100g
|Energy
|387kJ/93kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.38g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021