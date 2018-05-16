Tesco 10 Mini Easter Gingerbread Men

- Energy182kJ 43kcal2%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal
Product Description
- 10 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
- With Golden Syrup Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One biscuit (10g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|182kJ / 43kcal
|1820kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|72.3g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|30.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|0.6g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
