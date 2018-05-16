We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 10 Mini Easter Gingerbread Men

Tesco 10 Mini Easter Gingerbread Men
£ 1.00
£0.10/each
One biscuit
  • Energy182kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
  • With Golden Syrup Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne biscuit (10g)Per 100g
Energy182kJ / 43kcal1820kJ / 432kcal
Fat1.3g12.5g
Saturates0.5g5.0g
Carbohydrate7.2g72.3g
Sugars3.0g30.2g
Fibre0.3g2.6g
Protein0.6g6.3g
Salt0.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

