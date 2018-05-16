Tesco Lamb Loin Chops 550G

- Energy781kJ 188kcal9%
- Fat14.3g20%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1419kJ / 342kcal
Product Description
- Bone in Lamb Loin Chops.
- For sweet and tangy flavour that's perfect with lamb, mix Dijon mustard and runny honey, then rub it over the chops before grilling. Serve with mash and your favourite vegetables.
- Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour From Trusted Farms
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: From frozen Fry in a little oil for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chop (91g)
|Energy
|1419kJ / 342kcal
|781kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.9g
|14.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones.
